Riding dapper for a cause

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of Don Draper, star of the TV show Mad Men, astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit. Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way to connect niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.

On September 29, tens of thousands of distinguished gentlefolk in hundreds of cities worldwide donned their cravats, tweaked their moustaches, pressed their tweed and sat astride their classic and vintage styled motorcycles to raise funds and awareness.

In Vancouver, 286 riders raised $34,787 U.S. to this cause. Point Roberts resident Darrell Cassidy was the “top rider” in raising $2,758 U.S. through the support of his friends and family. Seen above, Cassidy, l., with the Manly Cup.