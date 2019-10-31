24-hour row-a-thon to raise money for service people with PTSD

By Aly Siemion

The Point Roberts Fire Department is putting on a 24 hour Veterans Day row-a-thon to raise money for service men and women suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Two rowing machines being rowed non-stop at the Benson Road fire hall on Monday, November 11, starting at 12 a.m. Rowing will stop only once throughout the 24-hour time frame for two minutes of silence at 11:11 a.m. Members of the public are welcome to come and participate by rowing in solidarity on additional rowing machines or by donating. There will be a ceremonial service at the fire hall starting at 10:30 a.m., a silent auction as well as snacks and refreshments.

The event is in support of the Wounded Warrior Project USA and Honour House Society of B.C. and is being sponsored by Brass & Unity as well as the Point Roberts Volunteer Firefighters Charitable Society.

The event will take place from 12 a.m. to midnight on Monday, November 11, at the Point Roberts Fire Hall, 2030 Benson Road.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to collect donations that can be found at gofundme.com/f/point-roberts-fire-fighters-24-hour-rowathon. For more information, visit facebook.com/pointrobertsfiredepartment.