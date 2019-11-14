Obituary – John Joseph Hawkes

John Joseph Hawkes

July 28, 1950 – October 19, 2019

John Joseph Hawkes passed away at age 69 in Potrero, Costa Rica on October 19, 2019. John was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 28, 1950. He moved to Point Roberts, Washington just before his teen years and lived with his grandfather and grandmother.

At age 16 he became a real estate agent and did very well. The Vietnam War started and he then enlisted in the Marine Corps., thinking it was the Merchant Marines. He left the USA and moved to Australia thereafter and his son Jonathan was born to his wife Gaye. He returned to the US where his son Shandor was born; however, he soon separated from his wife and sons. John then ended up in the diamond drilling and fishing businesses. He lived in Blaine for awhile and then moved to Sausalito, California to operate a fishing dock for a local Bellingham company. While in Sausalito he met his second wife Linda and they were married in Point Roberts in 1983. John continued to do some diamond drilling work and then he took a job as manager of a fishing dock in Alaska. He lived with Linda in Seward and worked for two companies their until moving back to Washington and buying his home in Custer.

John drove truck for sometime until Linda passed away. He then met Eileen, his widow, in 2005 and they were married shortly thereafter. He was commander of the American Legion Post 86 in Blaine on three occasions. John was diagnosed with cancer in his lung in 2013 and he battled that until the end. John is survived by his wife Eileen, his mother Yvonne, his two sons, three brothers and two sisters, three grandsons and one step grandson. He will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 86, 4580 Legion Drive, at the corner of Birch Bay-Lynden and Blaine roads at 1 p.m. on November 23, 2019.