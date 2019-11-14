Flu Clinic to be held next Monday

By Pat Grubb

Following the long-awaited arrival of flu vaccine, the Point Roberts Clinic will begin offering vaccinations on Monday, November 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 2030 Benson Road. The vaccine is appropriate for children and adults of all ages. For those interested in being vaccinated at another time, they may call the clinic at 360/945-2580.

According to the Centers of Disease Control (CDC), flu activity is currently considered to be at a low level in Washington and Oregon. However, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and other southern states are seeing increased numbers of flu cases. It takes about two weeks for your body to develop antibodies and provide protection against flu. While the CDC recommends that people get vaccinated before the flu season begins, vaccinations can be beneficial even into January or later. The CDC does not recommend any of the available vaccines over others; all are appropriate to take.

To limit the spread of flu, the CDC recommends these everyday preventive actions:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. After using a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like flu.

For more information, go to cdc.gov/flu/index.htm