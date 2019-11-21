Obituaries – December

Keith LaPorte

October 27, 1950 – November 11, 2019

It is with the deepest sadness that we grieve the sudden loss of Keith Charles LaPorte on November 11, 2019 in Palm Springs, California.

Born to Rita and Ron LaPorte, on October 27, 1950, Keith leaves behind his wife Terrie, daughters Michelle (Gavin), Morgan (Geof), son Mac (Mercedes) and seven wonderful grandchildren, Kendra, Hunter, Theoren, Harlo, Kane, Rhys and Cruz, as well as his brother Ron (Quinn) and twin sister Susan (Murray) and many nieces and nephews.

A spark of light and enthusiasm, loyal and strong in his values, true to the family bond, kind and giving, and always lending a helping hand to everyone. Loved by so many. A whistler, never to be forgotten. Entrepreneur and handyman, builder extraordinaire and a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandpa, son and friend.

Point Roberts

The LaPorte family has enjoyed the Point Roberts lifestyle since the early ’60s when Ron and Rita built their cottage on Province Road.

Keith and Terrie built their first summer home – an A-frame – in 1969 on Shaw Crescent Street. They had several recreational homes before making a solid commitment with Maple Meadow B&B after Keith retired from LaPorte Moving and Storage, which he co-founded with his brother Ron. During this period, they made improvements to the old matchbox-designed heritage farm. Keith’s impact on Goodman Road is still visible by way of the windmill that he built by ordering parts from all over America.

He built several homes in the area, but his chalet just south of the windmill was his most aggressive effort. Presently, his son Mac and family are the proud owners, fittingly Mac went on to become a builder of high quality homes in Vancouver.

I don’t think there has been one year that Keith or one of the family haven’t had a boat at the marina. The times hanging at the marina, running out for crab and salmon, just added to Keith’s love of the Point.

Please join us for his celebration of life on Saturday, November 23 from noon to 3 p.m.. Bring memorabilia and stories to share. All are welcome.

Beach Grove Golf Course, 5946 12th Ave, Delta, B.C.

RSVP to: rkl@live.ca

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

J. Martin Anderson

June 23, 1949 – September 9, 2019

Martin was a resident of Point Roberts for 19 years, almost to the day. Martin was born in Wilmington, Delaware moving out here in 2000 to be close to his sister, Madeleine Anderson and brother-in-law, Holger Michelsen. His brother, David Scott Anderson, still resides in Wilmington.

He got to know many people and enjoyed his part-time jobs and volunteering at the community center, helping Jim Linde and the kitchen crew for the senior lunch program. He was fond of the outdoors and used many of his ‘found’ objects from nature – primarily the beach and the forest – to create specific and 3-d elements in a lot of his artwork. Many of you may remember him zooming around the Point on his tricycle, enjoying the wind in his hair and (since he was unable to drive) a touch of freedom. He loved rock and roll, attended many concerts and enjoyed his guitar.

You are invited to join family & friends at a memorial service which will take place on Wednesday, December 4 at 3 p.m. at the Point Roberts Community Center.

With many thanks to the Point Roberts fire district for all their thoughtful and professional assistance – always!

John Joseph Hawkes

July 28, 1950 – October 19, 2019

John Joseph Hawkes passed away at age 69 in Potrero, Costa Rica on October 19, 2019. John was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 28, 1950. He moved to Point Roberts, Washington just before his teen years and lived with his grandfather and grandmother. At age 16, he became a real estate agent and did very well. The Vietnam War started and he then enlisted in the Marine Corps, thinking it was the Merchant Marines. He left the USA and moved to Australia where his son Jonathan was born to his wife Gaye. He returned to the U.S. where his son Shandor was born; however, he soon separated from his wife and sons. John then ended up in the diamond drilling and fishing businesses. He lived in Blaine for a while and then moved to Sausalito, California to operate a fishing dock for a local Bellingham company. While in Sausalito he met his second wife Linda and they were married in Point Roberts in 1983. John continued to do some diamond drilling work and then he took a job as manager of a fishing dock in Alaska. He lived with Linda in Seward and worked for two companies until they moved back to Washington and bought their home in Custer. John drove truck for some time until Linda passed away. He then met Eileen, his widow, in 2005 and they were married shortly thereafter. He was commander of the American Legion Post 86 in Blaine on three occasions. John was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and he battled that until the end. John is survived by his wife Eileen, his mother Yvonne, his two sons, three brothers and two sisters, three grandsons and one step-grandson. He will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 86, 4580 Legion Drive, at the corner of Birch Bay-Lynden and Blaine roads at 1 p.m. on November 23, 2019.