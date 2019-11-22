It’s Faire Time!

It’s going to be a full house at the Point Roberts Holiday Faire this year.

“We have 25 vendors signed up with a large range of offerings,” said organizer Jessica McVey. “It’s going to be really fun!”

Vendors will offer collectibles, vintage clothing, jewelry, fabric arts, needlework, knitting and crochet items, visual art, candy and lots more. There will also be raffle items.

The fair is open at the Gulf Road community center on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, Circle of Care will be offering a soup and sandwich lunch for sale. McVey added that the History Center will also be open on both days of the fair.