Remembrance Day Ceremony and rowathon photos

A Remembrance Day ceremony included a tribute to veterans given by flying officer (ret.) Harold Lowe who amassed 22,000 hours flying time during WWII. He was introduced by Richard Foreman, r., Canadian Coast Guard master diver. The November 11 event at the fire hall attracted a standing room-only crowd. Photo by Pat Grubb
Community members such as Jack Procter, l., turned up to help the volunteer firefighters raise money during the 24-hour rowathon to support veterans in Canada and the U.S. Well over $6,000 was raised on November 11. Photo by Pat Grubb