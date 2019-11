Sheriff’s Reports – November

November 1, 12:42 p.m.: Theft cold call on Washington Drive.

November 2, 9:13 a.m.: Assist citizen on Burns Way.

November 2, 3:29 p.m.: Assist citizen on Ocean View Lane.

November 6, 2:53 p.m.: Serve papers on APA Road.

November 9, 1 a.m.: Alarm audible on Churchill Drive.

November 12, 1:12 a.m.: Assist agency on Tyee Drive.

November 13, 11:22 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances cold call on Park Drive

November 13, 10:55 p.m.: Mental on Burns Way.

November 14, 9:43 a.m.: Alarm silent on Roosevelt Way.

November 15, 3:02 p.m.: Welfare check on Ocean View Lane.

November 16, 5:50 p.m.: Welfare check on Ocean View Lane.

November 17, 1:55 a.m.: Music on Burns Way.

November 17, 7:29 p.m.: Drugs cold call on Burns Way.

November 17, 10:02 p.m.: Whatcomm record on Burns Way.