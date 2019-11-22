Water district to prepare sewer system checklist

By Meg Olson

Point Roberts water district commissioners have approved funds to put together a checklist for potential sewer system proponents.

“We have been contacted by some local folks with properties here in the commercial district who, in the last year, have become aware of a new technology for a sewer treatment system” that could make such a system feasible in that area, chair Scott Hackleman told fellow commissioners at their November 12 meeting. “It’s kind of a chicken and an egg thing. Money has to be spent for feasibility studies, and it is not water system dollars that should be spent, but they need to go through us for grants.”

The water district is officially a water and sewer district, explained district manager Dan Bourks. The district manages the marina community sewer system and would be responsible for operating any other sewer system. “We are required by law to provide the service if we receive a sufficient petition,” he said.

However, funds from the water system cannot be used to plan or build sewer systems. Proponents need to come up with funds for feasibility studies, engineering and the eventual establishment of a local improvement district through which property owners served by the system pay to have it built and operated. “It is no easy task to petition for service and there are a lot of moving parts,” Bourks said.

Hackleman said they had a telephone consultation with the district’s legal staff who, for approximately $4,000, would put together a comprehensive checklist of all the legal requirements for a sufficient petition.

“It’s one thing for people to come to us with a pipe dream and want us to pay for it, but what this will do is lay out in black and white how to move down that road,” he said. “Practicality will set in once they realize what will be required.”

Bourks said the funds to pay for the checklist would not come from water system funds but from sewer funds that were left over from a 1985 general obligation bond.

At that time, commissioners approved the bond and used funds to purchase a five-acre parcel near the airstrip for potential future development as a sewer plant. Remaining funds can be used to pursue sewer options. At this time, approximately $28,000 remain in that fund, Bourks said.