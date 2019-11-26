Gale Warning issued in Whatcom County

By Aly Siemion

The National Weather Service in Seattle has posted a Gale Warning, starting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 26 and lasting until 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 28. Winds shifting to the northeast today will build in strength overnight causing wind speeds of 25 to 30 knots and gusts ranging from 35 to 45 knots. The strongest gusts are expected to hit Wednesday, November 27 in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has not issued gale warnings for the Strait of Georgia south of Naniamo yet.

Operating a vessel during gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. Mariners without proper experience should seek safe harbor prior to onset of gale conditions.

Coastal communities in Whatcom County should not see tidal effects, however, divers and beachgoers should always be cautious along low lying coastal roads and beaches, particularly in Birch Bay, Blaine, Sandy Point, Lummi Island and Point Roberts areas.

There is also a high wind warning in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 27 until 6 a.m. Thursday, November 28 for northeast winds of 25-45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Sumas, Ferndale and Bellingham should have the strongest winds during this time.

During these warnings, it is important to note that these winds could cause downed trees and power outages.

