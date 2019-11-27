Obituary – J. Martin Anderson

J. Martin Anderson

June 23, 1949 – September 9, 2019

Martin was a resident of Point Roberts for 19 years, almost to the day. Martin was born in Wilmington, Delaware moving out here in 2000 to be close to his sister, Madeleine Anderson and brother-in-law, Holger Michelsen. His brother, David Scott Anderson, still resides in Wilmington.

He got to know many people and enjoyed his part-time jobs and volunteering at the community center, helping Jim Linde and the kitchen crew for the senior lunch program. He was fond of the outdoors and used many of his ‘found’ objects from nature – primarily the beach and the forest – to create specific and 3-d elements in a lot of his artwork. Many of you may remember him zooming around the Point on his tricycle, enjoying the wind in his hair and (since he was unable to drive) a touch of freedom. He loved rock and roll, attended many concerts and enjoyed his guitar.

You are invited to join family & friends at a memorial service which will take place on Wednesday, December 4 at 3 p.m. at the Point Roberts Community Center.

With many thanks to the Point Roberts fire district for all their thoughtful and professional assistance – always!