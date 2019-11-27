Obituary – Keith LaPorte

Keith LaPorte

October 27, 1950 – November 11, 2019

It is with the deepest sadness that we grieve the sudden loss of Keith Charles LaPorte on November 11, 2019 in Palm Springs, California.

Born to Rita and Ron LaPorte, on October 27, 1950, Keith leaves behind his wife Terrie, daughters Michelle (Gavin), Morgan (Geof), son Mac (Mercedes) and seven wonderful grandchildren, Kendra, Hunter, Theoren, Harlo, Kane, Rhys and Cruz, as well as his brother Ron (Quinn) and twin sister Susan (Murray) and many nieces and nephews.

A spark of light and enthusiasm, loyal and strong in his values, true to the family bond, kind and giving, and always lending a helping hand to everyone. Loved by so many. A whistler, never to be forgotten. Entrepreneur and handyman, builder extraordinaire and a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandpa, son and friend.

Point Roberts

The LaPorte family has enjoyed the Point Roberts lifestyle since the early ’60s when Ron and Rita built their cottage on Province Road.

Keith and Terrie built their first summer home – an A-frame – in 1969 on Shaw Crescent Street. They had several recreational homes before making a solid commitment with Maple Meadow B&B after Keith retired from LaPorte Moving and Storage, which he co-founded with his brother Ron. During this period, they made improvements to the old matchbox-designed heritage farm. Keith’s impact on Goodman Road is still visible by way of the windmill that he built by ordering parts from all over America.

He built several homes in the area, but his chalet just south of the windmill was his most aggressive effort. Presently, his son Mac and family are the proud owners, fittingly Mac went on to become a builder of high quality homes in Vancouver.

I don’t think there has been one year that Keith or one of the family haven’t had a boat at the marina. The times hanging at the marina, running out for crab and salmon, just added to Keith’s love of the Point.

Please join us for his celebration of life on Saturday, November 23 from noon to 3 p.m.. Bring memorabilia and stories to share. All are welcome.

Beach Grove Golf Course, 5946 12th Ave, Delta, B.C.

RSVP to: rkl@live.ca

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.