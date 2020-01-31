Circle of Care photo

Circle of Care (CoC) volunteers and volunteer firemen inventoried and organized the community medical equipment storage locker. If you need a walker or cane, shower or toilet equipment, a knee scooter, crutches or grabber, contact CoC. There is an extensive inventory of wheelchairs, ramps, transfer poles and disposable goods like mattress pads, incontinence products, Ensure and other food products on the Point and offered to residents free of charge. Contact CoC with your needs at 360/945-5222 or prcircleofcare@gmail.com. Photo by Annelle Norman