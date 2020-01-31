Circle of Care to hold concert, chocolate tasting and AGM

By Annelle Norman

After a few years’ hiatus, Circle of Care (CoC) is reprising their Valentines for Circle of Care Wine and Chocolate Tasting fundraiser on Sunday, February 9, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Trinity Community Church hall. Pacific Northwest wines will be paired with exotic chocolates from Bellingham’s Chocolate Necessities. Handcrafted valentines will be available for purchase, there will be a musical concert of nostalgic love songs and a silent auction where you find the perfect gift for your valentine. If you attended the Apple Harvest Festival concert featuring Shaune Ann Feuz, you’ll remember the amazing guest performance of Vancouver recording artist, Molly Annelle Mikelson, who brought the audience to their feet with her rendition of Over the Rainbow. Molly Annelle, a renowned Canadian recording artist and composer, will tweak your heartstrings with a set of classic love songs.

Tickets for the event are $30 each or $50 per couple and will be available at Auntie Pam’s Country Store, Saltwater Cafe, from board of trustees members or by contacting prcircleofcare@gmail.com.

A valentine handcrafting make-and-take event will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Church. There will be a special table for children to create their own valentines as well as materials for grown-ups. Bring your best ideas and your creativity. We’ll supply the raw materials and some inspiration. Make your sweetheart a unique Valentine’s Day card and then create some for us to sell as a fundraiser. Suggested donation for this event is $10 per adult, $5 per child.

Handcrafted valentines will be on sale both before and after the event at Auntie Pam’s Country Store and Saltwater Cafe, as well as the church event. Show your valentine that you love them and support your community with your purchase.

The 2019 annual general meeting for Circle of Care will take place on Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. at the Gulf Road Community Center. The agenda will include a 2019 financial report, a progress report and a statement of goals for 2020 and beyond. There will be an opportunity for members of the community to contribute their thoughts about the needs of our community and how Circle of Care might participate in filling those needs.

Point Roberts Shell Station has donated $600 in gas cards for 2020 for the Circle of Care Bus transportation service. If you would like to support the bus transportation program via your fuel rewards points at Shell, please leave a message at 360/945-5222 and Annelle will call you back and tell you how to do that.

The Circle of Care bus is routinely transporting residents to Bellingham on Thursdays. It is equipped with a wheelchair lift that can be used by those who are unable to climb stairs and has room for four wheelchairs and nine passengers. Residents are encouraged to book their medical appointments on Thursdays between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and to book a seat on the bus well in advance. Future expansion of the service will include providing rides to and from community events as well as cultural activities in Vancouver and Bellingham.

Generally, the bus will pick you up at your home, deliver you to and from your appointment and return you to your door. To book a seat, please email prcircleofcare@gmail.com or call 360/945-5222. Rides are free; however, long term continuation of the service depends upon community financial support, so please donate according to your means.

Hoping to see you on Saturday, February 1 for card making and on Sunday, February 9 for wine, chocolate and music.