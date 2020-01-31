New parks commissioner sought

The flood of new faces continues at the Point Roberts Park and Recreation District.

In the last year, the district has seen a new commissioner in three of the five board positions and they are heading into 2020 with a vacancy to fill following the resignation of Chwynyn Vaughan.

“We hope to appoint someone at our February meeting,” said vice-chair and acting chair Bennett Blaustein. Potential applicants should email their information and a statement of interest to PRparkdistrict@gmail.com prior to the Monday, February 10 meeting.

“We will contact interested parties and have them come to meet with us and then appoint following a discussion in executive session,” he said.

The board did not choose officers for the year at their January meeting and will do so after a new commissioner is appointed in February. “We have such a big transition going on, we wanted to wait until we had a full board,” Blaustein said.

Another transition will be the hiring of a new program and facilities coordinator. Meghan Kelly, who took over the job from Ben VanBuskirk in May 2019, has taken the full time position as ranger at Lighthouse Marine Park after the departure of Aaron Johnson.

“He left Whatcom County parks to pursue another career opportunity,” said Shannon Batdorf with Whatcom County Parks and Recreation. She said Kelly took over on January 27.

Blaustein said they would be advertising the part time coordinator position with applications being due by Monday, February 24. For more information, email PRparkdistrict@gmail.com, or call 360/945-5424.