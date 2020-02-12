Falk appointed parks commissioner

By Pat Grubb

Stephen Falk is once more a parks and recreation commissioner following his appointment at the parks district monthly board meeting on February 10. Falk was one of two individuals who responded to a call by the district to fill the position after Chwynyn Vaughan resigned due to family obligations.

Vaughn was elected to the parks board’s position 5 in last November’s general election. Falk had previously served as a parks commissioner but was unable to run again as he was also running for the Point Roberts Hospital District commission. Candidates are only able to run for one position per election.

The other candidate putting his name forward was Adam Rozyskie who said he had lived on the Point for about 10 years. The board went into executive session to discuss the candidates for about 10 minutes, following which it reconvened in regular session and voted to appoint Falk to the board. Falk was sworn into office by the district secretary, Lynn Van Buskirk.

In other business, the board received a request from the Point Roberts Historical Society to place three signs, one at Baker Field and two at the community center, one to mark where an old one-room schoolhouse once stood and another in front of the center itself, where the current building was built by the WPA for a schoolhouse in 1937. The one at Baker Field will commemorate John Baker and his role as a baseball coach for many years.

The historical society has applied for a grant from Whatcom Community Foundation’s Project Neighborly to fund the construction and placement of 20-25 historical signs around Point Roberts. Board representative Jessica McVey told park commissioners that her group will be approaching a number of boards, groups and private individuals for permission to place the informational signs. Their goal is to have most, if not all of them, placed before Race Week 2020.