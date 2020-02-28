Foster Love Campaign – Photo

s Foster Love campaign comes to the International Marketplace. From l., Ronda Bordeville, Marketplace owner Ali Hayton, Samantha Scholefield, Louise Cassidy and Dean Priestman. Through Saturday, February 29, there will be a donation bin in the deli section of the Marketplace collecting donations of suitcases and backpacks in good condition for kids and youth in foster care and transition. Hosted by SustainablePR.org and the International Marketplace. Donations will be split between a variety of programs, including Blaine School District Family Service Center and Skookum Kids. Photo by Allison Calder