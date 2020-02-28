School district levy passes

Results from the February 11 special election show that property tax money will continue to flow to the Blaine school district for teacher and staff salaries, classroom materials and other daily operations. Voters passed the district’s four-year $26.45 million replacement maintenance and operations (M&O) levy with 58 percent yes votes.

The levy will cost property owners $1.26 per $1,000 in assessed value in 2021 and rise incrementally to $1.31 per $1,000 in 2024. Next year, it will cost approximately $378 for a house assessed at $300,000.

That’s a slightly lower rate than the levy it replaces. Property owners in the Blaine school district are paying about $1.39 per $1,000 of assessed value this year toward the current M&O levy.

Six of seven school districts in the county passed replacement levies. Only Ferndale’s failed, with a 56 percent no vote.