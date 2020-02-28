Sign up for the annual Spring Faire

Local artisans and producers are getting ready to show off their wares at the annual Spring Faire.

“I’m already almost full again,” said organizer Jessica McVey.

The event will be held at the Gulf Road community center on Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Table rentals are available to vendors selling arts, crafts, collectibles and food products. Proceeds from table rentals this year will benefit the Point Roberts Animal Welfare Society.

McVey said vendors of jewelry, collectibles, personal care items, driftwood art, local honey and fiber arts were already signed up. Circle of Care will also have a booth selling baked goods.

The Point Roberts History Center, usually open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also be open during the Faire.

To sign up for a table, contact McVey at jessica@pointbob.net