Stephen Falk re-appointed to parks

By Pat Grubb

Stephen Falk is once more a parks and recreation commissioner following his appointment at the parks district monthly board meeting on February 10. Falk was one of two individuals who responded to a call by the district to fill the position after Chwynyn Vaughan resigned due to family obligations.

Vaughn was elected to the parks board’s position 5 in last November’s general election. Falk had previously served as a parks commissioner but was unable to run again as he was also running for the Point Roberts Hospital District board. Candidates are only able to run for one position per election.

The other candidate putting his name forward was Adam Rozyskie who said he had lived on the Point for about 10 years. The board went into executive session to discuss the candidates for about 10 minutes, following which it reconvened in regular session and voted to appoint Falk to the board. Falk was sworn into office by the district secretary, Lynn Van Buskirk.