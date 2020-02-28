Voters board agrees on 2020 priorities

By Meg Olson

Cross-linking their boards and focusing on shared priorities, the local voters’ and taxpayers’ associations are hoping to accomplish more by working together.

“We will be targeting common goals and coming together as a united force,” said Allison Calder, president of the Point Roberts Registered Voters Association (PRRVA) and member of the Point Roberts Taxpayers’ Association (PRTA) board.

At the February 6 PRRVA annual general meeting, PRTA president Mark Robbins was elected to the voters association board. “Since Allison became a director of our board of directors I think its been a positive thing and I think it would be good for me to be on your board. We don’t have to agree on everything but I think it supports the idea that we can be a united front with more open communication and collaboration,” he said.

Also elected to the PRRVA board, Kelli Bravener said she wanted to be more involved in the community. Bravener grew up on the Point and recently returned to the community with her family. As a paralegal, Calder said Bravener brings valuable skills to the association’s board.

Returning PRRVA board members for 2020 are Matt Bath, Allison Calder, Ken Calder, Rick Hulsey, Steve O’Neill, Tessa Pinckston, and Doug Shier. Hulsey was selected as the PRRVA association designee to the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC), with Allison Calder as an alternate. The selections were forwarded to the county executive’s office which has confirmed them, Calder said.

The new board voted to establish their top six priorities for 2020. The garbage system and maintaining or restoring infrastructure at Lighthouse Marine Park were tied for the top spot. Title 20 changes, PRCAC organization and mandate, high speed internet and the Maple Beach seawall were also on the list.