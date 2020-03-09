Amid pious protesters, Satanists conduct a ritual on the Capitol steps

By Cameron Sheppard

WNPA News Service

Congregants from the Seattle-based Satanic Temple of Washington drew a crowd of prayerful onlookers Friday as they hoisted their pentagram and conducted a satanic ritual at the state Capitol Friday, March 6.

Christian groups and followers caught wind of the Satanist celebrants and showed up to sing and pray in the name of Jesus.

Some younger Christians held a sign that read “Satan has no rights.”

Satanic Temple affiliates, such as Justin Harvey-John Ashby, said their event was about promoting religious plurality. He said he believes satanic beliefs have been misunderstood and viewed as “grossly perverse,” and that their primary values are empathy, reason, bodily autonomy and justice.