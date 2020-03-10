Washington state Legislature bans single-use plastic bags

SB 5323 banning retailers from giving out single-use plastic bags for free passed in legislation

By Leona Vaughn

WNPA News Service

Consumers will need to remember to bring their own reusable shopping bags if they want to avoid the fee that a new law will put on plastic bags.

Senate Bill 5323 will ban retailers and grocers from handing out single-use plastic bags for free. Shoppers will, instead, be offered a reusable carry-out bag at check out for an eight-cent fee.

“We have been working to deal with the plastic blob in the Pacific Ocean for a decade now,” said Rep. Gael Tarleton, D-Seattle, chair of the House Finance Committee. “There is no perfect tax policy to figure out how to induce change behavior to stop using plastic bags. … I really hope that we can convene a solution to how we combine tax policy with the environmental policies to achieve the objective of banning plastic bags.”

After passing in the House last week, the bill was heard a final time in the Senate on Monday, March 9, and now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.