Health officials release new guidance following county’s first COVID-19 case

By Oliver Lazenby with additional reporting by Pat Grubb

With the first confirmed Whatcom County case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, announced March 10, the Whatcom County Health Department declared a state of emergency and updated its recommendations to residents.

County health officials had said earlier that it was just a matter of time. “This case confirms that it is circulating in our community,” said John Wolpers, incident commander for a team that the Whatcom County Health Department assembled to manage a potential local outbreak.

The woman who tested positive is in her 60s and had no known international travel history. She received medical care at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham and was discharged after her condition improved. Since then she has self-isolated at home, health officials said.

In a conference call following the announcement, Wolpers and Cindy Hollinsworth, communicable disease and epidemiology manager, did not release any information on when she was admitted or discharged from PeaceHealth, where in Whatcom County she lived or where else she may have been following her exposure to the virus.

Some of that information may come out as the health department continues its investigation to determine who she had contact with, but other personal information will not be released, Hollinsworth said.

Following the conference call, county executive Satpal Sidhu declared a Whatcom County public health emergency to address the spread of the virus. Declaring an emergency is a procedural step that helps coordination with local and statewide partners and can help the county receive state or federal emergency funding if it becomes available.

“This declaration is a step up and a step forward in our preparation to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said county executive Satpal Sidhu, in the announcement. “It elevates the level of readiness of our public health infrastructure. Our message to the public is simple: plan and prepare, but don’t panic. By following the advice of experts, you can help protect your family, friends, co-workers and our community at large.”

New health department recommendations

Following the first confirmed case, the county health department is recommending that people at high risk of severe illness stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible.

Those at high risk include people over 60; people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; people with weakened immune systems; or women who are pregnant.

The county also recommended that large, non-essential public gatherings be canceled or postponed. “We are loosely defining large gatherings as 10 to 50 people or more,” the news release said. Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to provide options for their employees to work from home if possible and if they can’t, employees should minimize their interaction with large groups of people.

The health department is not recommending that schools close, but school districts may decide to close on their own. “Closures can be effective in reducing the spread of disease,” the release stated. “However, how effective a closure will be needs to be weighed against the impacts it causes. School closures or dismissals have wide-reaching impacts in the community, and we understand that decisions to close schools must be weighed carefully.”

The county’s new recommendations are aimed at slowing the spread of the virus and reducing the number of sick people at any one time, so that the local healthcare system can handle those who require hospitalization. Elsewhere with outbreaks, doctors have to decide who to care for with limited resources.

Washington governor Jay Inslee said at a March 10 press conference that the number of people infected is expected to double every five to eight days without action; Inslee urged preemptive action because once hospitals fill with patients, the number of cases will be days away from doubling.

He continued to expound on the urgency of the situation, saying that, based on numbers from epidemiologists, he expected there were at least 1,000 people infected in the state as of March 10.

“If there are 1,000 people infected today, in seven or eight weeks there could be 64,000 infected in the state of Washington if we don’t somehow slow down this epidemic,” he said. “The week after that there would be 128,000 and the week after, a quarter million.”

At the end of the day on March 10, 23 people in Whatcom County had been tested for COVID-19, with eight negative results, one confirmed case and 14 tests pending. Not everyone with symptoms needs to be tested, according to the county health department. Since there is no treatment, a doctor’s advice for managing symptoms will be the same regardless of whether someone tests positive.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 105 new cases on March 10, including the Whatcom County case and Skagit County’s first case, bringing the statewide total to 267. The state was reporting 24 deaths at that time.

The bulk of confirmed cases, 190, were in King County. Snohomish County had 54. Ten long-term care facilities in King County had COVID-19 cases.

Globally, more than 121,000 people have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in more than 100 countries.

The coronavirus had killed more than 4,300 people as of March 11. The virus is in a family of viruses that includes the common cold and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Health officials say about 80 percent of cases are mild and do not require hospitalization. For the week ending February 29, the first week in which King County reported deaths from COVID-19, the virus killed more people there than influenza, according to King County’s most recent weekly update on influenza.

To prepare for a local outbreak, the county health department has coordinated with schools and other community stakeholders, issued advisories to healthcare providers with guidance on identifying and evaluating people at risk and increased its disease surveillance efforts – the county is working with the state to follow up with people who are known to have had close contact with confirmed cases, said Melissa Morin, county health department communications specialist.

To reduce the risk of getting sick, the county health department recommends that people wash their hands frequently with soap and warm water; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth; stay away from people who are sick; and, if you are sick, staying home to prevent spreading the infection to others.

Preparedness on the Point

The Point Roberts fire and hospital districts are keeping in close contact with the county department of emergency preparedness as well as county health officials as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow world-wide. In a public release on Thursday, March 12, fire chief Christopher Carleton wrote he “had no reason to believe that Point Roberts will be overlooked. I have raised concerns regarding food, water, emergency services response, the Canadian border closing and a host of other issues that may affect Point Roberts.”

Public speculation that Canada might close the border appears to be a rumor going around Point Roberts. On March 5, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that “knee-jerk reactions” like closing the borders to foreign nationals coming from infected areas wasn’t in consideration. His remarks follow comments last month from Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu who cited studies showing that travel bans have limited, if any, effect on the spread of infectious diseases. Hajdu also said Canada intends to follow guidance from the World Health Organization that advises against travel bans.

Assistant fire chief John Shields detailed precautionary coronavirus measures the district had instituted at the fire commissioners regular monthly meeting on March 11. “All fire district personnel coming on and off shift have their temperature taken,” he said. “If they are called out on a call for someone with respiratory distress or other CV symptoms, firefighters will attend wearing full hazmat gear,” he added. Shields said the protocol for someone needing to be tested is to contact the county health department who will then send someone to the Point.

Fire commissioner Virginia Lester who also serves as nurse practitioner next door at the clinic said they have established procedures to deal with patients who might have contracted the disease. Patients who call the clinic complaining of respiratory issues are told to remain in their vehicles outside the clinic; health personnel will attend to them and take their temperature. Emergency medical personnel would be responsible for suspected cases. She added that it was important that the public remain calm and rational regarding the coronavirus. Lester also commended both chief Carleton and assistant chief Shields on their efforts to keep the public informed and up-to-date on local developments.

The Point Roberts Senior Center will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice. While the Point Roberts Library remains open during normal hours, all library programing has been canceled through the end of March.

New rules, recommendations for health care system

In a news conference on March 10, Inslee instructed nursing homes to restrict the number of people who can visit and to screen employees and volunteers for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of each shift.

Nursing home residents are now limited to one visitor per day, the visitors must be adults and the visits must take place in residents’ rooms, Inslee said, adding that the new requirements don’t apply to end-of-life situations.

Before the announcement, Good Samaritan Society – Stafholt in Blaine was asking visitors to be aware of the coronavirus and was taking extra steps to protect its residents and staff, said Stafholt administrator Haley Amundson.

Visitors at the licensed nursing home must sign in and the facility is asking people with fevers, colds, coughs or any signs of upper respiratory symptoms to not visit.

“We’re really asking if you’re feeling under the weather to not visit,” Amundson said.

The Blaine Community Assistance Program on March 10 canceled its weekly community meals, which are held at the Blaine Senior Center, until further notice.

To protect its patients and staff from the spreading virus, PeaceHealth has implemented voluntary visitor restrictions at its northwest Washington and Alaska hospitals.

PeaceHealth is limiting hospital access to one to two essential visitors per patient, according to a press release from the company. The change took place at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham on March 6 and the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

PeaceHealth is also asking that patients call ahead before arriving at any PeaceHealth facility if they have a fever or cough and have traveled outside the U.S. or had contact with a person known to have the disease.

State announces emergency funding to help workers, employers

Inslee announced an expansion of state policies that support workers and businesses financially impacted by COVID-19. Under the new emergency rules, which took effect on March 10, workers will be able to receive unemployment benefits and employers may get relief of benefit charges if they need to shut down temporarily because a worker becomes sick and others need to be isolated or quarantined.

Standby, a temporary layoff in which the employer plans to rehire laid off employees, will be available for part-time as well as full-time workers. Work search requirements may be waived for workers that are asked to isolate or quarantine as a result of coronavirus exposure.

“These new rules will ensure the following: workers will be able to receive employment benefits and employers will get relief of benefit charges if an employer needs to curtail their business or temporarily shut down their business due to these problems, or if a worker becomes sick or needs to be isolated or quarantined as a result of the virus,” Inslee said.

Emergency health insurance enrollment period

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange is offering a limited-time special enrollment period for qualified individuals without health insurance. The enrollment period will run through April 8.

“It is apparent that many in our state have been exposed to this virus and that health insurance will be critical to those seeking treatment,” said exchange chief executive officer Pam MacEwan, in a news release. “Individuals need to have peace of mind to take care of all health needs, especially if they are at a high risk. Given today’s exceptional circumstances we are enabling those who are uninsured to enroll and gain access to the vital services they may need.”

Individuals can enroll by contacting the exchange’s customer support center at 855/923-4633, by texting 855/627-9604 or using a local certified broker or navigator. The state provides language assistance and disability accommodations at no cost.

School closures

The Meridian school district closed all schools on March 10 and 11 for deep cleaning of buildings and buses.

An employee at Meridian Middle School has “cold symptoms” and came to school for six days after being exposed to a person outside Whatcom County who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from district superintendent James Everett to the community.

The sick staff member was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on February 29. The county health department didn’t respond to a question about whether the individual was getting tested. As of March 10, the district intended to resume school on Thursday, March 12.

The Lummi Nation School also closed on March 10 for a day of training and sanitizing equipment and furniture. The school didn’t have a specific cause for concern, according to its website.

Governor bans gatherings of more than 250 in three counties

In a March 11 press conference, Inslee announced a ban on events of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. The ban includes concerts and sporting events, but does not apply to schools, at least for now.

“I am asking all of our school districts to immediately begin contingency planning for potential school closures in the next several days,” Inslee said.

The governor hinted that more mandatory “social distancing” measures could be coming.

“The decisions that we’re making today and the decisions we probably will be making in the upcoming days are going to be profoundly disturbing to a lot of the ways we live our lives today,” he said.

Travelers denied at border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that travelers have been denied entry into the United States from Canada at Whatcom County border crossings due to coronavirus concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are conducting enhanced health screenings at the border of travelers who have been in China or Iran in the previous 14 days, said Jason Givens, CBP public affairs specialist. Givens did not have information on how many travelers had been denied entry into the United States because of COVID-19.

WHO declares pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in a March 11 news conference that it now characterizes the novel coronavirus as a pandemic. WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has grown 13-fold and the number of countries with the virus has tripled. The declaration does not change the WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by the virus, he said.