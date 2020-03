September 22 ,1934 – March 3, 2020

A long-time resident of Point Roberts, Conrad passed away peacefully after a short illness. He was married 42 years to his wife Diane and will be missed by all of his friends. He never missed a chance to talk to anyone.

He is survived by his wife Diane, son Philip, daughter Veronica Waters, son in law Nick Waters, grandchildren Naomi, Ian and Alaina, niece Georgia Primer and family and nephew Daniel Hassler and family.