Sanders wins Whatcom County

By Jami Makan

As of the morning of March 11, Bernie Sanders was leading Joe Biden by a significant margin in Whatcom County’s presidential primary election.

According to results from the Whatcom County auditor last updated on March 10 at 9:32 p.m., Sanders had received 19,201 votes (42.9%) in Whatcom County, compared to 13,549 (30.2%) for Biden. There were an estimated 7,000 ballots left to count. The primary final results will not be certified until March 20.

Statewide, the contest was much closer, with Sanders receiving 335,498 votes (32.7%) compared to 333,414 (32.5%) for Biden, according to the Washington secretary of state’s webpage last updated on March 11 at 8:30 a.m.

On the Republican side, President Trump won 18,362 votes (98.6%) in Whatcom County, compared to 254 write-ins (1.4%).