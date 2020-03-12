The Commons Used Book Store – seeking donations

The Commons Used Book Store is getting close to being ready to open for business. Shelves have been installed, chairs have been obtained and there are new tables in the community center’s back meeting room. Now is the time to donate used books that would be of interest to friends and neighbors here in Point Roberts. Please drop donations off at the library, 1431 Gulf Road, during open hours, Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thank you for supporting Friends of the Point Roberts Library.

Posted by wpapb