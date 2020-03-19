Border update

By Pat Grubb

The border separating the U.S. and Canada will be closed to non-essential travel sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Speaking at his daily briefing outside his residence where he is self-quarantining for 14 days, Trudeau said commercial shipments would still continue without hindrance.

Local border agencies on both sides of the border have not received any guidance from headquarters. However, Point Roberts fire department chief Christopher Carleton said he has been told by Canada Border Services Agency personnel that people needing to go through to the mainland U.S. for doctor appointments or to visit a pharmacy, for example, would be allowed to proceed. Individuals would not be allowed to stop in B.C. to go shopping or for other reasons. Other individuals who are considered essential service providers such as medical or emergency personnel, flight crews or truckers would also be allowed to cross the border.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has also released a memorandum that identifies a broad range of essential critical infrastructure workers during the Covid-19 response.

Chief Carleton held a video conference with a number of Point Roberts citizens today relaying information that came out during a teleconference with the Border Taskforce which includes various governmental agencies coordinating a Covid-19 response. He assured listeners that commercial shipments would have no problem accessing Point Roberts and that there was no need for people to hoard toilet paper and other items recently in short supply.

Asked if he was aware of anyone in Point Roberts having been found positive for Covid-19, Carleton said he wasn’t. He expressed confidence that he would be notified as a protective measure in the event of someone testing positive on the Point.

Henry Rosenthal told the group that the Food Bank was prepared to deliver food to people who needed it but would leave the deliveries on people’s front porches. He advised those interested to either contact himself at 360/945-1711 or email rosentl@pointroberts.net.