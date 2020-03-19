Circle of Care: This could be our finest hour …

By Annelle Norman

Circle of Care trustees want to remind the community of Point Roberts that we are here to help. In this time of so much uncertainty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we want to reassure you that we remain steadfast in our dedication to our mission and our purpose: to provide the assistance needed to help you stay safe and secure in your homes while we ride out this storm together.

Like everyone else, Circle of Care (CoC) volunteers will need to address the necessities of extraordinary virus hygiene (and we may need to work together to be resourceful and creative in observing these new rules of engagement), but we will do our best to be there for you.

Regarding the Circle of Care bus: The good news is that the bus is large enough that up to three passengers and the driver can observe the social distancing rule of remaining six feet away from others. We will be organizing scheduled days and times for grocery shopping and errands. Flexibility and conscientious observance of virus hygiene rules will be necessary, but we will work together to keep everyone safe. Stay tuned for the bus schedule.

For the time being, the bus will not be going to Bellingham on its regularly scheduled Thursday. Already, Peace Health and other physicians are canceling non-essential appointments. If you have an upcoming appointment, please call and check with your physician or service provider. If you have an essential appointment and need a ride, please contact us at least a week in advance so that we can organize a driver.

Regarding prescriptions: we will continue to connect prescription pick-ups with volunteers who are headed through the borders, but it would be wise to presume that this may not be possible in the weeks to come. Please call your pharmacy TODAY and ensure that they will be willing and able to mail your prescriptions to you. If you are on medication for which this is not an option, please work with your physician to make provisions for your needs to be met. If your pharmacy already mails your prescriptions to you, please let us know the name of the pharmacy. We are constructing a list of pharmacies that provide this service and will publish it on our Facebook page, website, etc.

In truth, all of Point Roberts is a circle of care. Already, neighbors are finding ways of being helpful to each other while also observing the required rules of social distancing and isolation. In the days and weeks to come, each of us will find many opportunities to be of service and support. During this time, as per usual, Circle of Care will operate like the hub of a wheel, connecting people in need with people who can assist as well as with needed equipment and supplies. Please let us know if you are willing to assist residents in need with grocery shopping, errand runs, necessary home repairs, pet walks, pick up prescriptions in Whatcom County, preparing hot meals, etc. By working together, being conscientious about our own health and safety as well as the wellbeing of our neighbors and larger community, we will grow the connections and strengths of this little hamlet. By doing so, when this is all over we will be able to look back on this time and reflect with pride and love that this was, indeed, our finest hour.

If you find yourself in need, please let us know. Circle of Care will be working closely with Fire Department #5, Point Roberts Emergency Preparedness (PREP), the food bank, Point Roberts Mutual Aid and your neighbors and friends on your behalf. More information on Mutual Aid can be found here facebook.com/groups/1391596927694701/, nextdoor.com/g/9j1hm52vu/. Watch our website (prcircleofcare.com) Facebook page, Next Door, Point Interface, PAWS and the APB for updates. Contact us with questions on prcircleofcare@gmail.com or leave a message on 360/945-5222.