Full Burn Ban in effect starting 5 p.m. tonight

By Christopher Carleton

The fire district is implementing a full burn ban effective at 5 p.m. today until further notice. This is to allow our emergency personnel to concentrate their efforts towards medical operations for our community. If you have a burn permit that is current at the time of this notice, we will be happy to provide you the full time of the permit after the ban is lifted and normal fire district operations resume. Please keep your permit.

In addition, the fire hall will only be open to emergency and district personnel effective at 5 p.m. today until further notice. If you have an emergency or need us in any way, please contact 911. We will be there to help!

As a member of the cross border task force, I will be providing official updates to our community as much as possible to keep you informed of current events. Point Roberts is well acknowledged by our county, state and federal partners due to our geographical location and local demographics. Please know that everything is being done to keep the borders open to the fullest extent possible. This does not mean that there won’t be some disruptions and/or inconveniences.