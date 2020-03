Mildred Fisher Momsen

June 29, 1936 – March 11, 2020

Mildred Fisher Momsen passed late on March 11 in hospice care after a brief hospital stay. She had recovered from pneumonia, only to succumb to lung cancer. She was 83. She lived her life her own way, as much as she possibly could. And she made sure that her daughter, Rose Momsen knew she thought she hung the moon and could do anything she put her mind to. She was her daughter’s biggest fan and loudest cheerleader. Bon voyage Mils!