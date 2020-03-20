Canada – U.S. border to close to non-essential traffic at 9 p.m. tonight

By Pat Grubb

The U.S. government has posted rules restricting cross-border travel in the Federal Register which are scheduled to be published on March 24. The rules take effect tonight at 9 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. April 20. The Canadian government has yet to announce its rules but they are expected to be similar to the American ones.

In a press conference yesterday, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland mentioned Point Roberts specifically, stating, “If you have an important essential reason to cross the border, you can continue to do that. … Let me give you the example of Campobello or Point Roberts. There are communities in the United States and in Canada for whom their daily life requires crossing the border and those border crossings will continue.”

According the procedures, “travel through the land ports of entry and ferry terminals along the United States-Canada border shall be limited to “essential travel,” which includes, but is not limited to – U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States; Individuals traveling for medical purposes (e.g., to receive medical treatment in the United States); individuals traveling to attend educational institutions; individuals traveling to work in the United States (e.g., individuals working in the farming or agriculture industry who must travel between the United States); individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes (e.g., government officials or emergency responders entering the U.S. to support efforts to respond to COVID-19 or other emergencies); individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g., truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Canada); individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel…

The following travel does not fall within the definition of “essential travel” for purposes of this notification – individuals traveling for tourism purposes (e.g., sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or attending cultural events).”

A similar closure at the Mexico/U.S. border will go into effect on Saturday, March 21 by order of President Trump.