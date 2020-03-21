Canada Border Services Agency clarifies rules regarding travel into Canada

In an email to the All Point Bulletin from CBSA senior spokesperson Rebecca Purdy, rules governing essential traffic from Point Roberts residents into and through Canada were clarified. Following is the complete text:

Please see below the most up to date information on the enhanced border measures currently in place, including (highlighted) information specific to communities such those on the Point Roberts, WA border .

What happens for ports of entry (POEs) such as Campobello, NB, Point Roberts, WA and Hyder, Alaska/Stewart, B.C. where the crossing is essential for everyday living?

Healthy, non-symptomatic individuals for whom crossing the border on a day-to-day basis is essential for work and daily life will still be permitted to cross the border.

Note, all travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including but not limited to tourism and recreation, is covered by these measures. Travel by healthy people who have to cross the border to go to work or for other essential purposes, such as medical care, will continue.

What enhanced border measures is the CBSA implementing?

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, while facilitating travel and trade. Both Canada and the U.S. recognize how closely our economies are integrated, and it is essential that trade continue during this pandemic.

The order ensures that economic supply chains remain open and we will work to facilitate the continued access to goods and services, uninterrupted. Canadians and Americans cross the border every day to work or study, for example, truck drivers, firefighters and nurses. Canadian and American citizens and permanent residents who are currently visiting each other’s country can still return home.All of these people and goods will not be impacted by the new measures.

However, individuals who are not Canadians or permanent residents, presenting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, will be restricted from entering Canada. Canadians and permanent residents presenting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 may still enter Canada by land, rail and marine, but not via air, in order to ensure the health of all travellers.

Entry screening is an important public health tool amongst others, which CBSA officers are trained to perform, form part of a multilayered government response strategy.

Just as we have done over the last number of weeks, the CBSA is adjusting our operational posture according to the most recently announced enhanced border measures.

Enhanced border measures:

Air:

Pre-Boarding

• Foreign nationals from all countries, except the United States, are banned from entering Canada. Those currently in the United States for at least 14 days may enter Canada and are required to self-isolate for fourteen days.

• This does not apply to designated exceptional circumstances, including air crews, travelers in transit to a third country, Canadian permanent residents, diplomats, or immediate family members of Canadian citizens.

• Airlines will prevent all travelers who present COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of their citizenship, from boarding international flights to Canada.

• Airlines will conduct a basic health assessment of all air travellers based on guidance from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Essential Travel Only

• On March 21, there will be a temporary 30-day restriction on all non-essential travel for Canada-U.S. flights.

• All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including but not limited to tourism and recreation, is covered by these measures.

• If it is deemed that the traveller is on non-essential travel, they will not be permitted to board the flight.

• Travel by healthy people who have to cross the border to go to work or for other essential purposes, such as medical care, will continue.

Redirection of flights to Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver

• As of March 18, the Government of Canada is limiting international passenger flight arrivals to four airports – Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Calgary International Airport.

• This frees up additional resources required to help implement the enhanced border measures required to protect the border and the health and safety of travellers and all Canadians.

• Travelers from the following destinations continue to operate and arrive at their current Canadian destinations:

• domestic flights within Canada;

• flights from the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean; and

• flights from St. Pierre et Miquelon.

• All travelers are processed according to the same health screening measures.

Responding to the Arrival of Symptomatic Travelers

• Travelers found to be ill in-flight are met by CBSA officers at the gate

• These travelers will be provided with a kit that includes a mask and instructions, and asked to wear the mask immediately

• They will be escorted through the airport to ensure that they are kept away from other passengers

• CBSA officers are already familiar with this standard procedure and work with airlines, airport authorities and PHAC to ensure an efficient and effective process is in place to protect the well-being of others.

Increased Presence

• At all airports, additional teams of roving officers have been deployed throughout the arrivals area and baggage areas to engage with travellers and increase officer presence through conversation.

• The additional officers are conducting further health screening and public outreach by visually observing arriving travellers and engaging them to question them on how they are feeling and to ensure that they are aware of the guidance provided by PHAC.

• CBSA officers will use their training to approach any traveller displaying signs of illness for further questioning.

• CBSA officers are distributing revised PHAC pamphlets containing the latest health advice that advises travelers to self-isolate.

• All travellers will be asked if they are feeling sick or unwell by officers working podium or triage or document verification officers before they leave the CBSA area

• This is in addition to maintaining normal staffing levels even though traveller volumes may be decreasing.

Signage

• Signage to raise traveler awareness are displayed at all ports of entry.

• Additional signage from PHAC is being posted throughout the arrivals area to encourage travellers to self-isolate, monitor their health and contact health authorities if they are feeling ill or develop symptoms.

Health Screening

• All travelers arriving in Canada are now subject to new, more broad-based questioning about their health.

• The following questions are now being asked at electronic kiosks and by all border services officers at the primary inspection line at all air, land, ferry and rail ports of entry:

“Do you currently have a cough, difficulty breathing, or feel you have a fever?”

“I acknowledge that I am/we are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.”

• At airports, in addition to being asked the question during initial process, a podium, triage or document verification officer will ask on another occasion if the traveller is feeling ill or unwell.

• CBSA Officers not only query travelers on the state of their health, they are there to observe visible signs of illness and will refer any traveller who they suspect of being ill, regardless of how the traveller responded to the health screening question.

Travelers who are not feeling ill or unwell, and do not appear ill or unwell

• Will be provided with a handout

• These travelers will be able to board public conveyance for onward travel (plane, bus, train, etc.), and asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

For any traveler who indicates they are ill or unwell,

• The BSO, or the podium, triage, referral, or document verification officer will confirm whether or not the traveller meets the syndromal case definition by asking the traveller additional questions about their specific symptoms (e.g., Are you experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing?).

• Travelers presenting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are referred to a PHAC staff member

• These travelers are provided with a kit that includes a mask and instructions, and a handout on mandatory isolation.

• These travelers are not permitted to board a public conveyance for onward travel (plane, bus, train, etc.), and are required to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

• They will also be required to fill out a PHAC Coronavirus form, which allows health authorities to monitor and track those who have been identified as a potential concern.

Land/Ferry/Rail/Marine (including private boats)

Essential Travel Only

• On March 21, there is a temporary 30-day restriction on all non-essential travel at the Canada-U.S. border.

• All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including but not limited to tourism and recreation, is covered by these measures.

• Travel by healthy people who have to cross the border to go to work or for other essential purposes, such as medical care, will continue.

Processing non-Canadian and Exempt Travelers

• U.S. travelers and foreign nationals who are processed by a border services officer (BSO) at a land border will be asked about the purpose of their visit determine whether their travel is essential or not and whether they are feeling ill or unwell.

• The BSO may ask additional questions to make their determination.

• Regardless of how they seek to enter Canada, all travelers arriving in Canada, including workers such as truck drivers, flight crews and healthcare workers, are subject to questioning about their health.

• The following questions are now being asked by all border services officers at the primary inspection line at all air, land, ferry and rail ports of entry:

• CBSA officers not only query travelers on the state of their health, they are trained to observe visible signs of illness and will refer any traveller who they suspect of being ill, regardless of how the traveler responded to the health screening question.

• If the traveler is displaying symptoms of illness, they will no be permitted to enter Canada.

Processing Canadian Travelers

• Canadian citizens and permanent residents will enter Canada by right.

• Canadian citizens and permanent residents are subject to questioning about their health.

• The following questions are now being asked by all border services officers at the primary inspection line at all air, land, ferry and rail ports of entry:

• CBSA officers not only query travelers on the state of their health, they are trained to observe visible signs of illness and will refer any traveller who they suspect of being ill, regardless of how the traveller responded to the health screening question.

• Travelers presenting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be referred to a PHAC staff member for further assessment.

• These travelers are provided with a kit that includes a mask and instructions.

• They will also be provided with a Public Health Agency of Canada pamphlet containing the latest health advice that advises travelers to self-isolate for 14 days.

Signage

• Additional signage from PHAC is being posted throughout the arrivals area to encourage travelers to self-isolate, monitor their health and contact health authorities if they are feeling ill or develop symptoms.

These measures complement routine traveler screening procedures already in place to prepare for, detect and respond to the spread of serious infectious diseases into and within Canada.

CBSA officers remain vigilant and are highly trained to identify travellers seeking entry into Canada who may pose a health and safety risk. All travellers — no matter their country of origin — are assessed on arrival to Canada.

We are working closely with Health Canada and the PHAC to screen travelers, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is referred to a PHAC staff member for further evaluation.