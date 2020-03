Special Meeting March 21, 2020 11 a.m.

Topics:

COVID-19: recommendations for serving Point Roberts during this time including:

Recommendations related to our clinic Approval of motion to authorize processing and paying bills and payroll when in-person meetings are not possible or advisable Approval of motion allowing meetings by teleconference with accommodation for commissioners, staff, and the public to participate in real time

Next scheduled meeting date and time: to be announced