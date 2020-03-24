Senior lunches to roll out the door tomorrow and Friday

Please be advised that lunches will roll out the door of the community center again tomorrow – Wednesday & Friday from 12 -12:30

Kindly reserve/order your meal by return email to chiron@whidbey.com or phone the community center at 360/945-5424 with your name & # of meals to go.

If you are showing any symptoms of the coronavirus, please stay home. If you need a meal, phone in and let us know. Someone will drop off a meal for you on your doorstep! If you know of someone who needs a meal, please let us know…

For those of you who have participated, the procedure is the same. For others, kindly drive up to the door of the community center entering from the library side to make your donation and receive your lunch. This minimizes contact, etc….

Menu for this week is Wednesday – Swedish meatballs and more …. and Friday – Salmon and more.

The kitchen crew and others are happy to oblige and make sure we all are happy and well fed! Should you require a vegetarian option, kindly let us know in advance & we will endeavor to make that happen.