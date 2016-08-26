Ask Us 19September 25, 2014 A+ A- Email Print Doug Malcolm November 5, 2014, 10:31 pm I am a dual US/Canada Citizen with family in Vancouver. I was wondering about the possibility of living in Point Roberts and commuting each day to White Rock for work. Is this common? Is there a line up at the border each morning? I have a Nexus card so that should help. Reply ↓ Rhiannon November 28, 2014, 2:09 am As far as I understand it you can, but you would lose your BC medical. NEXUS line ups are usually not bad. Bill Stevenson June 25, 2015, 1:29 am
I live in White Rock,my family owned 2128 maple Street from approx.1969 or early 1970s until about 2004 I am extremely!! interested in applying for a green card/dual citizenship,and buying property in Point Roberts ASAP immediately,although my condo in White Rock would be put up for sale in this process You will see the Stevensons-on the land title still most likely from the point of sale Any info. you can give me would be really helpful-as to paying US taxes as opposed to Canada taxes,as in the legal process And of course the legal process in buying US property as I am the beneficiary of a will,and 2 of my sisters are trustees over me-thanks

Ian November 8, 2014, 2:04 am
It's terrible that you do not have the tide charts anymore on the website update. Somthing you should improve Reply ↓ Teresa Tiemstra June 22, 2015, 5:01 pm I see you added a link for the full annual tide chart. Thank-you! : ) Reply ↓ Mike May 22, 2015, 4:31 pm I used to really enjoy the Sheriff’s report each month in your newspaper. Will you be bringing this feature back? Reply ↓ Greg Carr July 27, 2016, 12:16 am I concur. I visit the Point once in a while and my family used to own 690 South Beach Rd decades back. Bring back the Sheriffs report! Reply ↓ TinMan July 23, 2015, 12:41 am The CLASSIFIEDS link (http://one.modaira.com/ent) under the MORE menu leads to a 404 page. Reply ↓ Terri September 19, 2015, 10:27 pm We have family whose children have dual citizenship who are thinking of moving to Point Roberts. We know there is no school in Point Roberts and children are bused into Blaine. Is it possible for children with dual citizenship to go to school in Point Roberts. Thank you! Reply ↓ Teresa Tiemstra November 18, 2015, 5:11 am The tide charts and weather seem to be stuck on November 7th. Is anyone else having this trouble? Reply ↓ Christina Anthony November 19, 2015, 4:46 pm I was trying to reach the classifieds on your site.. just shows an error page… is there a remedy for that… or just no classifieds? Thanks for any help. Reply ↓ Kristan February 29, 2016, 9:18 pm Hello! I’m new to Point Roberts (just moved from Seattle) and am about to begin my search for employment. However, I’m finding it difficult to find any sort of listings. I tried to use the Classified section on this site but there is only a error message when you click the link. I’ve also looked at Craigslist for Bellingham and Vancouver to find job listings but there aren’t many listings 🙂 Does anyone have any advice for a newcomer? where have the archives gone on your new site????
I can’t find the tide charts on your website anymore. How can I do this please? It is so important for planning vacation time to know when the wonderful low tides will be. Thanks, Teresa
Hello Teresa. For the tide charts, visit our Tides/Weather page: http://www.allpointbulletin.com/tides-weather/.
This page on the site only shows one week of tides. I and many others used the full annual list of tide tables for vacation planning. Can you bring that back or provide a link for the full annual list of tides please?
I see you added a link for the full annual tide chart. Thank-you! : )
I used to really enjoy the Sheriff’s report each month in your newspaper. Will you be bringing this feature back?
I concur. I visit the Point once in a while and my family used to own 690 South Beach Rd decades back. Bring back the Sheriffs report!
The CLASSIFIEDS link (http://one.modaira.com/ent) under the MORE menu leads to a 404 page.
We have family whose children have dual citizenship who are thinking of moving to Point Roberts. We know there is no school in Point Roberts and children are bused into Blaine. Is it possible for children with dual citizenship to go to school in Point Roberts.
The tide charts and weather seem to be stuck on November 7th. Is anyone else having this trouble?
I was trying to reach the classifieds on your site.. just shows an error page… is there a remedy for that… or just no classifieds? Thanks for any help.
Hello! I’m new to Point Roberts (just moved from Seattle) and am about to begin my search for employment. However, I’m finding it difficult to find any sort of listings. I tried to use the Classified section on this site but there is only a error message when you click the link. I’ve also looked at Craigslist for Bellingham and Vancouver to find job listings but there aren’t many listings 🙂
Does anyone have any advice for a newcomer? I’m 30 years old and have an extensive work background in several areas (Operations Manager, Executive Assistant, Paralegal, Project Manager, etc.) If you have any words of wisdom I’d be extremely grateful! Thanks for your help and I look forward to living life on The Point!
How do I advertise a rental property? It is probably obvious, but I can’t seem to find how to do it on the website?
Hi Carmen, is your property still for rent? We are a clean living couple with cats who wish to rent a place in Pt. Roberts as of October. 2016 Long term. brentoid56@yahoo.ca