Featured News

New partnership to revamp golf course
By Meg Olson Point Roberts Golf Course owner Kenji Nose has brought on board a new equity partner and they have ambitious plans to revitalize the golf...
Code complaints dubbed a witchhunt
By Meg Olson A flurry of county citations for code violations has some community members crying foul. “We have a witch hunt going on,” Darrell Cassidy...
Fire destroys Shady Glen home
The intense fire completely destroyed the mobile home. Photo by Pat Grubb By Meg Olson Numerous Point Roberts residents called 911 to report a column ...
PRCAC’s final character plan review
Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee members, from left, Linda Hughes, Joel Lantz (chair), Ron Clark, David Gellatly and Keith Glading. Photo Me...