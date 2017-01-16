Featured News
Solid waste survey results help county plan
By Meg Olson A county-sponsored survey on the Point’s solid waste system drew a sturdy response and will help both the owner of Cando Recycling and Di...
Recent News
Local video premiere to be held this Sunday
Local qigong teacher Nancy Herzberg was drawn to the Point by the Sunsweep, a three part transcontinental sculpture that draws a line across the US/Ca...
Cottonwood roots break water main
Massive cottonwood roots from a tree 40 feet away were the cause of a January 9 water main break on Claire Lane. At the January 10 meeting of water di...
Alpenglow
A winter alpenglow on Mount Baker. Photo by Acadia Tucker